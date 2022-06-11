Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Katrina Kaif, says 'yearly dose of mangoes' pending

Arjun and Katrina have been friends for a long time and have been known to poke fun at each other in public

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his wit and humour! He is among the funniest actors in B-town and thus shares a friendly relationship with most of his contemporaries. The actor recently took a dig at his 'friend' Katrina Kaif for not sending him his 'yearly dose of mangoes'.

Posting a picture of mango pudding on his Instagram story, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor wrote, "When @katrinakaif doesn't send you the yearly dose of mangoes, you still have to manage and find a way to enjoying some mango pudding through @akshayarora3."

