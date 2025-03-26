Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her death anniversary. He took a stroll down memory lane and posted some sweet memories

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor remembers mom Mona Shourie Kapoor on her death anniversary x 00:00

Actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her death anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' actor took a stroll down memory lane and posted some sweet memories with his mother on Instagram.

He penned an emotional note. "13 years today, Maa... Some days, the weight of it all feels too heavy. Ansh and I try, we really do, to make the most of the world you built for us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

"But there are still so many conversations left unfinished, so many moments I wish we could share.I hold on to the hope that one day, we'll sit together and complete them all," he added.

Arjun concluded on a sweet note, "Until then, I miss you every single day. Love you, always."

In the pictures, little Arjun can be seen enjoying his special moments with his 'Maa'.

From playing with Mona to celebrating birthdays, he shared it all.

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also remembered her mother and dropped some pictures from the puja.

"13 years without you...kadhi chawal without you just doesn't taste the same, but I still have it every year on this date because I fool myself into thinking that I'm a fraction closer to sharing a meal with you. Miss you on my good days, on my hard days and everything in between.. But this date still hits deeply. Because there's a huge part of me that will never quite be okay with not being able to have another conversation with you, not hear your voice, your laugh.. Not feel your hugs. Love you Ma. Always and forever," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever