'Ishaqzade' duo Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reunite for an ad, actor shares selfie

Updated on: 20 November,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Tuesday, Arjun dropped a selfie with Parineeti on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Was good to be back on set with my favourite partner-in-crime after ages"

Picture Courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

Actor Arjun Kapoor has reunited with his 'Ishaqzaade' co-actor and his 'Partner-In-Crime' Parineeti Chopra after ages.


On Tuesday, Arjun dropped a selfie with Parineeti on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Was good to be back on set with my favourite partner-in-crime after ages."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)


They were shooting for a brand and spent good time with each other after a long time.

'Ishaqzaade' was helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marks Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's debut in Bollywood industry.

'Ishaqzaade' revolved around two influential political families, Chauhans and the Qureshis, whose rivalry and mutual hatred for one another goes back generations, and how the legacy of the rivalry is later followed by Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi.

The romantic thriller ends on an emotional note where the duo ends up marrying each other and sacrificing their lives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen as an antagonist in 'Singham Again', which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the other hand, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

