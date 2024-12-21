Arjun Kapoor has admitted that it was Salman Khan's influence that helped him become an actor. It was in 2012 when Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaad

In pic: Arjun Kapoor

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor reveals THIS advise from Salman Khan made him pursue acting x 00:00

Arjun Kapoor was an assistant director on Salman Khan's Wanted in 2009, and that is when Bhaijaan saw potential in the actor and encouraged him to lose weight and pursue acting. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has admitted that it was Salman's influence that helped him become an actor. It was in 2012 when Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with Raj Shammani, Kapoor heaped praises on Salman Khan and stated, “He has always looked at cinema as an audience’s medium, he has never looked at it only as an artiste. Even today, he does stage shows and Bigg Boss. These are mass mediums. He operates for the masses. He has worked for the audience and then he has built that audience. Maybe this comes to him because he grew up around Salim-Javed. He put it to use in mainstream cinema."

Arjun Kapoor on Salman's tough guy image

“He is not a bully. Anybody who has a tough image… When you are not always openly warm in the first few minutes, you feel they are being a certain way. There is a lot of warmth to that man. It’s just he might not give it in the first second. But you will have to allow that to happen," Arjun Kapoor stated while talking about Salman's 'tough guy' image.

Further, while calling him the 'fearless man,' Arjun added, “He is the most fearless man in the world. I have never seen him shirk adversity, responsibility. He has not changed. He has always been the same person at the core. He has a very strong mind."

Arjun Kapoor reveal Salman motivated him for weight lose

The Singham Again actor also praised Khan for motivating him to lose weight, which led to his massive transformation. While talking about the same, Arjun added, "My weight-loss journey started because he said, give it a shot. He actually made me realise that. I wanted to become a filmmaker. I never thought of becoming an actor because I weighed 150 kgs. So when that conversation happened with him, he said, give it a shot. He saw me dancing and joking, and he saw an entertainer in me. This is what planted in me. He helped me through my physical transformation."

Arjun Kapoor is said to have had a past relationship with Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan, before he began dating his sister-in-law, Malaika Arora.