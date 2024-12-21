Iulia Vantur wished Sohail Khan on his 54th birthday with a sweet post, sharing a photo of him dancing and adding a heartfelt caption for his special day

Lulia Vantur and Sohail Khan

Lulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating superstar actor Salman Khan, has put out a wish for his brother Sohail Khan on his 54th birthday. She shared an unseen photo of Sohail dancing and wished the actor a very happy birthday. Lulia shared a picture of Sohail in which he was seen looking dapper in casual attire. The actor, in his blue shirt paired with matching jeans, was seen dancing in style. Sohail was looking carefree in the snap that Vantur shared on her Instagram stories.

Lulia Vantur’s wish for Sohail Khan

While sharing the story, she also attached a heartfelt caption and wrote, “Happy birthday, lovely Sohail Khan. May you always be healthy, loved, and happy." The Romanian model, singer, and actor, who is known for her close friendship with Salman Khan, had earlier wished Khan's father and filmmaker Salim Khan through a heartfelt post.

Lulia Vantur’s birthday wish for Salim Khan

Lulia had shared a post on Salim Khan's birthday, where she was seen laying her head on Salim Khan’s shoulder. The actress had attached the picture with a heartfelt note that reads, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite persons in the world, who made me feel at home in India. Forever grateful to the legend Salim Khan. The man who created the most beautiful and powerful legacy: a loving and bonded family. May you always be blessed with good health, love, and joy. May you inspire others with your wisdom. May you create more and more great stories #respect #love."

More about Salman’s rumoured girlfriend

Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be dating Salman for some time. She is often seen at his family gatherings. Iulia has also collaborated with him on the professional front, like singing the song "Jag Ghoomeya" from his film Sultan. She has also sung "Seeti Maar" from Radhe. Recently, Iulia lent her voice to the revamped version of the song “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” from the spy-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” was originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and late star Parveen Babi. It is from the 1982 film Namak Halaal.