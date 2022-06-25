Arjun Kapoor shares Malaika Arora's 'excitement' for his birthday celebrations

The couple were spotted at the airport on Thursday evening and Arjun also took to his Instagram Stories to post a quirky pic of Malaika

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor headed out from Mumbai to celebrate his 37th birthday, reportedly in Paris. Arjun turns a year older on June 26.

The couple were spotted at the airport on Thursday evening and Arjun also took to his Instagram Stories to post a quirky pic of Malaika.

In the snap, Malaika appeared to be sleepy and wasn't aware of being clicked. She sported in a black and white comfy outfit and tied her hair in a pony with a mask as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Arjun captioned the image, "Loving her excitement". Malaika re-shared Arjun's Insta Story on her Insta Story, "It's called a power nap" and added laughing emojis.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time and are often seen sharing heartwarming posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29.

Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.

Malaika is a fitness enthusiast. She is often clicked outside her gym and yoga classes. Malaika also has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga centre in Mumbai.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted by Paparazzi across the town.

Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals.

"Sundaze Turkish style" Malaika captioned her Instagram post.

Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating. Malaika faced sideways, seemingly enjoying the sunny and breezy weather, her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Also Read: Malaika Arora: 'This will end your career' is what people said when I was expecting