Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor on how franchises are a safety net for actors who also wish to explore original stories

What do Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have in common besides their box-office success? They are all instalments of different franchises. So, it won’t be wrong to say that franchises are the biggest success story of 2024. To Arjun Kapoor, who added a franchise film to his résumé with Singham Again, they are a safety net in current times. “Today, the theatrical business is not assured. Franchises bring a safety net [because] there is a [dedicated] audience,” he reasons.

Detractors have a common grouse against franchises—that they support formulaic storytelling, relying on an established universe. But Kapoor views it differently. To him, they offer an actor the freedom to pursue original storytelling in other projects without worrying about box-office returns. “You can create an ecosystem that allows you to make choices where you can do interesting stuff,” he points out. He also believes the industry should celebrate the art. “The audience is enjoying franchises and we must service that. It’s not easy to make a hit franchise; there are enough that haven’t done well. We shouldn’t be apologetic about making them. We should be excited about our audience being open to them. At the same time, we must cultivate the new-age mainstream cinema audience,” he urges.

Even as more franchise films are in the pipeline, from Pushpa 2: The Rule to Drishyam 3, Kapoor insists they haven’t replaced standalone movies. A prime example—Jawan (2023). “Franchises are keeping the churn going. At some point, the [audience] might get fatigued. Original movies also work. Last year, we had Jawan and Animal [2023].”