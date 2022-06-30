Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look hot and steamy in 'Ek Villain 2' poster

Arjun shared two black & white posters from the film. In the first one, he gives an angry stare into the camera as Tara holds him. An arm covered in tattoos, Arjun sports an edgy, intense avatar. Tara, on the other hand, gives a raw, charismatic side pose

Picture courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

The first poster of the much-awaited film of this season 'Ek Villain 2' is out now!

The makers of the film have finally unveiled the first official poster. Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead in the movie, took to his Instagram to share the poster. Looking sharp and raw, Arjun flexes his well-built body in the poster. By the looks of it, it's also clear that Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite him in the movie.

Arjun shared two black & white posters from the film. In the first one, he gives an angry stare into the camera as Tara holds him. An arm covered in tattoos, Arjun sports an edgy, intense avatar. Tara, on the other hand, gives a raw, charismatic side pose.

In the other poster, their chemistry is quite steamy as they are seen seated on a motorcycle, facing each other. As Tara flexes her toned body in the photo, Arjun holds her romantically.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited films from Disha Patani's envious list of forthcoming projects. Ever since the actress has started shooting for the movie, it has built huge anticipation and curiosity among her fans.

The prep videos and BTS visuals from ‘Ek Villain 2’ that Disha has been posting on her social media time and again has made her followers and fans truly excited about the sequel.