Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Stars who shut down rumours about their personal lives with befitting responses

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actors and rumours around their personal lives walk hand in hand. From senior actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to the new age celebs Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, none of them escaped the fun and spicy gossip of B-town.

Usually, celebs tend to ignore the rumours around their personal life, but sometimes "fun gossip" didn't go down well with the celebrities.

Recently, much fake news spread across the Internet about some renowned actors, due to which actors took to their social media handles and cleared them out.

1. Arjun Kapoor

Recently, an entertainment portal claimed that Malaika and Arjun are expecting their first child together, post that Arjun slammed the portal and the journalist on his social media account and wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

Previously, there were rumours that Arjun and Malaika broke up due to unknown reasons.

Shutting down all the breakup rumours, Arjun shared a picture with Malaika and captioned it, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

2. Kriti Sanon

Social media has been abuzz with rumours of Kriti Sanon planning to tie the knot with South superstar Prabhas post the release of their Pan India film 'Adipurush'. While many were speculating that there was an iota of truth in the rumours, Kriti cleared the air by saying that the rumours are baseless.

Kriti took to her Instagram and issued a statement, brushing the rumours aside and wrote, "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!."

3. Alia Bhatt

During the time when Alia Bhatt was expecting her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor reports surfaced online that claimed that the former has planned her pregnancy in such a way that her film commitments are not affected and also stated that Ranbir would be flying down to the UK "to pick up" Alia.

Expressing disappointment over misogynistic coverage of her pregnancy news, Alia took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready."

4. Rubina Dilaik

'Bigg Boss' winner Rubina Dilaik was recently spotted at a building which also had a clinic attached to it. Soon after the pictures from the location went viral, rumours started spreading that the couple is now expecting their first child together.

Shutting down all the rumours, Rubina took to her Twitter account and shared a picture which she captioned, "Misconception about the conception ... @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting."

5. Nikhil Siddharth

There were rumours on social media that the 'Karthikeya 2' actor Nikhil Siddharth is planning to part ways with his wife Pallavi.

Nikhil took to his Instagram and posted a picture with his wife which he captioned, "Always Better when we are Together @pallavi.varma."

