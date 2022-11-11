Arjun Kapoor’s special post for Malaika Arora

Malaika had recently posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES' which sent the entire social media circuit in a tizzy
Pic Courtesy: PR
Malaika had recently posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES' which sent the entire social media circuit in a tizzy! People wondered what she said yes to! Astonishing everybody, she established with yet another post about her OTT debut with her new reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. The excitement levels are at an all time high as fans and viewers all over the globe are keen to know about the diva and her life in this new series.
The entire industry showered her with best wishes for a new step in her illustrious career and now, none other than her beau – Arjun Kapoor too has posted an encouraging message for Malaika mentioning – ‘Excited to see what’s in store for this new phase… Can’t Wait! Malaika and Arjun sure are raising the benchmarks for every couple in love every day! Such staunch support for each other, truly is stuff of a fairy tale romance! Can’t wait to watch ‘Moving in With Malaika’ on Disney+ Hotstar!
Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood’s iconic diva has seen it all. Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma - Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Moving In With Malaika. Releasing from 5th December onwards this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia, will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her.