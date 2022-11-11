×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Kapoors special post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor’s special post for Malaika Arora

Updated on: 11 November,2022 08:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Malaika had recently posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES' which sent the entire social media circuit in a tizzy

Arjun Kapoor’s special post for Malaika Arora

Pic Courtesy: PR


Malaika had recently posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES' which sent the entire social media circuit in a tizzy! People wondered what she said yes to! Astonishing everybody, she established with yet another post about her OTT debut with her new reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. The excitement levels are at an all time high as fans and viewers all over the globe are keen to know about the diva and her life in this new series.


Also Read: Freddy actress Alaya F makes another stunning appearance



The entire industry showered her with best wishes for a new step in her illustrious career and now, none other than her beau – Arjun Kapoor too has posted an encouraging message for Malaika mentioning – ‘Excited to see what’s in store for this new phase… Can’t Wait! Malaika and Arjun sure are raising the benchmarks for every couple in love every day! Such staunch support for each other, truly is stuff of a fairy tale romance! Can’t wait to watch ‘Moving in With Malaika’ on Disney+ Hotstar!


Also Read: Kartik Aaryan casts a magic spell with his dance moves in new song 'Kaala Jaadu'

Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood’s iconic diva has seen it all. Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma - Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Moving In With Malaika. Releasing from 5th December onwards this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia, will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

Do you follow Bigg Boss 16?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
malaika arora arjun kapoor Disney Plus Hotstar Disney Moving In With Malaika bollywood bollywood gossips Bollywood News Update Bollywood Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK