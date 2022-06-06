Malaika Arora captivates in 'Turkish style' vacation pictures

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating

Picture courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram account


Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals.

"Sundaze Turkish style" Malaika captioned her Instagram post.




 
 
 
 
 
