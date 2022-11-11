Freddy actress Alaya F makes another stunning appearance

Alaya F has been quite the industry dark horse ever since her debut film
Alaya F has been quite the industry dark horse ever since her debut film; which made the industry sit up and take notice. After her very first film the actress bagged 3 big projects including the upcoming Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan, U-Turn which she headlines and Anurag Kashyap’s untitled next.
Alaya F is also quite the hit on social media and constantly indulges fans with snippets of her life, quick hacks and candid pictures.
It's no surprise then that the anticipation surrounding the stunning actress is at an all-time high, as her thriller Freddy that promises to showcase her versatility as a performer, is all set to release December 2nd.
