Arjun Mathur reacts to filmmakers wanting actors with more clout rather than skills | Exclusive  

The Anshuman Jha directorial 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is a part of the massive lineup at the Red Lorry Film Festival 2024 curated by BookMyShow. Actor Arjun Mathur, who displayed his acting prowess in the web series 'Made in Heaven' is a part of this celluloid alongside Rasika Dugal. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com Arjun shares insights on his role, doing independent cinema, and more.

Recalling how he got onboard for the film, Arjun says, “I found the script to be just wacky and weird. It was kind of a space that I didn't quite think of. I think that's what initially attracted me, the fact that I did not get into any one particular genre. Secondly, the character that I was getting to portray a bit, was something very different from anything that I had had the chance to do before. The character with extremely grey shades, yet is very funny. It just kind of allowed me to kind of experiment a bit.”

On his experience working with director Anshuman Jha, the actor states, “I had a great, great experience working with Anshuman. I love working with debutant directors because I think that they are possibly the most realistic kind, especially with their first film. And secondly, the fact that Anshuman is also an actor. Working with directors who are actors, they are especially very manipulative, and perceptive of what the actor's process is. So they are extremely respectful of that. The way Anshuman described the film to me the first time that I met him is exactly how he made the film. He's someone who has a vision and he has what it takes to stick to that vision. I think at many points along the journey, there was the possibility of having to compromise on that vision, but he did not.”

Over the years, Arjun has worked in mainstream cinema and also has independent films to his credit asserting that his choices do not have to do with the fact that a film is commercially viable or not. He avers, “I'm more interested in working with skills rather than clout. Whenever I'm approached, my immediate thought does not go to what is the commercial viability of this project. As an actor, I always first look at the script, the story, and my character. And if these three things excite me, then that's when I choose to be a part of something. From my early experiences in the industry, I learned quite fast that mainstream cinema is going to try to limit me, is going to try to slot me. Every actor wants to shoulder more responsibility for the film that he's part of. The independent films that I did gave me a chance to do that, to take me deeper into characters rather than just be an embellishment in a star-driven project."

On filmmakers who choose to work with those having more clout rather than skills, Arjun, who trained as an actor at Barry John's Institute as well as the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, says, “Congratulations to them and I hope they will be happy with the money they make rather than the art.”

Arjun found fame in the acclaimed web series ‘Made In Heaven’ which also earned him an International Emmy award nomination for Best Actor. When asked if he ever imagined the impact the show would have on his career, he maintains, “It's very hard to imagine the outcome of a project when you're approached for it or you're just going to be a part of it. It's bad I did not imagine and it's not very advisable to imagine either. Because then that, I think, might start acting as a hindrance to the honesty with which you approach the project. Because in your mind, you're stuck with this project. It has to touch this milestone. Therefore, this is the kind of treatment or the acting that it needs. But that, I think, is a wrong approach.”

On 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' being a part of the Red Lorry Film Festival 2024 Arjun concludes that he is glad that it is focused very much on quality given how his film is one of the very few Indian picks.