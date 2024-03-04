Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Rampal True happiness lies in your children not money fame or fortune
<< Back to Elections 2024

Arjun Rampal: True happiness lies in your children; not money, fame or fortune

Updated on: 04 March,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal from his first wife Mehr Jesia. He became a father to a son named Arik Rampal, whom he shares with his partner Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their second child in 2023.

Arjun Rampal: True happiness lies in your children; not money, fame or fortune

Arjun Rampal. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Arjun Rampal: True happiness lies in your children; not money, fame or fortune
x
00:00

Bollywood's "quad father" Arjun Rampal says becoming a father is a blessing from God and true happiness lies in your children and not in money, fame or fortune.


Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal from his first wife Mehr Jesia.


In 2019, the actor became a father to a son named Arik Rampal, whom he shares with his partner Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their second child in 2023.


Talking about how life has been for him since he has become a “quad father”, Arjun told IANS: "Becoming a father is like a blessing from God. I think I have been blessed many times and God has been very kind to me and it is children where the happiness is. It is not money, fame or fortune. Real and true happiness lies in your children.”

Arjun started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with '“Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' after which he was seen in films such as 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'D-Day', 'Chakravyuh', 'Inkaar', 'Aankhen', 'Rajneeti' and 'Rock On!!', for which he was feted with a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2008.

The 51-year-old, who has a following of two million on Instagram, gets a lot of attention courtesy his good looks.

Talking about the same, he said: “I respect women very much and If I can evoke an emotion in them on whatever level it feels a little flattering, I can’t deny that. But at the end of the day I think I have found my woman who I would rather swoon over, Gabriella.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arjun rampal bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK