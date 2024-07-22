After the slap incident in the Bigg Boss OTT house, many users are getting confused because of the same name and are thrashing the wrong Armaan Malik

In Pic: Singer Armaan Malik and BB contestant Armaan Malik

Armaan vs Armaan: When the singer was confused with Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik has become a source of trouble for Bollywood's famous singer Armaan Malik. After the slap incident in the Bigg Boss house, many users are getting confused because of the same name and are thrashing the wrong Armaan. This situation caused the singer so much trouble that he had to address the confusion on social media.

What Happened

Recently, after Vishal Pandey's comment on Kritika Malik, YouTuber Armaan Malik slapped him, which didn't go well with netizens and Bigg Boss viewers. They started bashing the content creator for his actions. In this war of words, a few got confused and, because of the same name, mistakenly dropped negative comments on singer Armaan Malik's social media.

Singer Armaan Malik's Reaction

After receiving tremendous hate without any reason, Malik decided to clear the confusion. He took to his Instagram and dropped a long note stating that he has nothing to do with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and has no relation to him.

While sharing a long post, he wrote: "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point, and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person."

He further wrote, "I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this."

He further requested people to stop tagging him in posts related to the Bigg Boss contestant and wrote, "Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support."

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

About Singer Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is one of the most loved singers in Bollywood, known for his soulful voice. He has sung some of the best songs, including "Chale Aana," "Bol Do Na Zara," "Sab Tera," and many more.

About Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Armaan Malik

The YouTuber, who got popular because of his two marriages, is currently creating quite a stir with his time in the reality TV show.