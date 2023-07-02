Breaking News
Arshad Warsi on being replaced as Bigg Boss host: 'No one could have done a better job than Salman Khan'

Updated on: 02 July,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his experience of being replaced by Salman Khan as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss

Arshad Warsi Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his experience of being replaced by Salman Khan as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. In a conversation with Amar Ujala, Arshad who had hosted the first season of the show, revealed that he was initially supposed to return for the subsequent seasons but couldn't due to other commitments. Salman Khan stepped in and has been successfully hosting the show for over a decade now.


In addition to losing out on the Bigg Boss hosting gig, Arshad also shared his thoughts on being replaced by Akshay Kumar in the film Jolly LLB 2. The original plan for the Jolly LLB franchise was for Arshad to star in the first film and Akshay to take over for the second installment. While the films turned out to be successful, Arshad didn't reprise his role in the sequel, and Akshay Kumar stepped in as the lead character.


Speaking about these replacements, Arshad Warsi expressed his admiration for both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. He praised Salman's hosting skills on Bigg Boss, stating that no one could have done a better job than him. Arshad acknowledged that the reality show required someone with Salman's charismatic and larger-than-life persona, making him the perfect fit for the role. As for Jolly LLB 2, he revealed that the plan was always for Akshay to take over, and he will be teaming up with him in the upcoming Jolly LLB 3.


Arshad, who gained popularity with his role in the film Munnabhai MBBS, has been known for his comic timing in movies. He has appeared in several successful comedy films, becoming a household name. Apart from his comedic roles, he has also made appearances in films like Bacchan Pandey, showcasing his range as an actor.

Throughout the 2000s, Arshad established himself as one of the go-to actors for comedic roles. He has also been a constant presence in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise, adding his comedic flair to the series.

Despite not being a part of these projects, Arshad remains appreciative of his fellow actors and acknowledges their suitability for the roles.

