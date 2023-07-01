Breaking News
Shocking! Salman Khan threatens to leave 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' because of Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's kiss and Jad exposing his backside in a fight

01 July,2023
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' had an explosive 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' took an explosive turn during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Saturday. Host and superstar Salman Khan threatened to leave 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' because of Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's kiss and Jad exposing his backside in a fight with Bebika Dhurve.


Jad got into a massive fight with co-contestant Bebika and he tried to insult her by lowering his pants and exposing his backside. Bebika broke down and threatened to leave the house, followed by which some of the other contestants convinced her to stay back. Later, Salman reprimanded Jad asking him if he has done such antics before, to which he explained he had done it as part of a movie scene. Salman explained that India being a conservative country, Jad owes and apology to Bebika as well as the audience. Jad responded by saying what he did is "unforgivable" and he "apologises to the country." Salman decided to forgive Jad after he apologised in his daughter's name. Jad's friend Jiya Shankar broke down after witnessing this drama.


Meanwhile, Salman also reacted angrily to Jad and Akanksha Puri's kiss, saying that they should have not agreed to do it. He stated that he felt the kiss was scripted and Falak Naaz the 'sanchalak' should have stopped it from happening.


Here's how the audience reacted on social media-

 

