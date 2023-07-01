Breaking News
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Exclusive! Aaliya Siddiqui: Salman Khan was wrong in saying I approached others to discuss my personal life

Updated on: 01 July,2023 03:41 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui who has been grabbing headlines after her separation from Nawazuddin Siddiqui also opened up about her new relationship

Aaliya Siddiqui/Raj M Patil

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Aaliya Siddiqui, who has been grabbing headlines after her separation from actor-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been evicted from the show. Though her journey in the house was short lived, she became part of several controversies. Host Salman Khan had reprimanded her for discussing her personal life with other contestants. In an interview with mid-day.com, Aaliya said, "What do I say about Salman Khan! Pooja Bhatt has been speaking about her personal life, Falak Naaz has been speaking about her brother, everyone is speaking about themselves. I will wait and watch what Salman does to the contestants next season. He was wrong in saying I approached others to discuss my personal life. I have accepted that I spoke about it but 'pakad-pakad ke' was a wrong word. I spoke when I was asked other than that I did not approach anyone to discuss my life. I will continue to stick to my stand."



Opening up about her tiffs with co-contestants like Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya said, "I did not imagine that they would humiliate a woman so much! I was hurt and broke down, not because I was leaving the house but because they made a huge issue about a sanitary pad. I was prepared to leave the house even though Abhishek (Malhan) had told me I should not give up and so did Aakansha (Puri.) Abhishek accused me of using the men's bathroom, even if I used it I cleaned it, it was not like I committed a crime. They conveniently forgot that I would cook food for the, 3 times a day and looked after their smallest needs. I was hurt that they questioned my intentions because of a small incident and made my private issue public."


Pooja Bhatt had accused Aaliya of playing the victim card responding to the same she said, "Poojaji has forgotten her identity and only remembers that she is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. She is supporting the wrong people and getting involved in all the wrong issues. She is the one using the victim card the most and making an issue of it."

Watch all this and more in Aaliya Siddiqui's exclusive interview on mid-day's Youtube channel.

