Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive video! Jiya Shankar: Shiv Thakare did not create unnecessary drama for the cameras

'Ved' actress Jiya Shankar has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Jiya Shankar/Raj M Patil and Manjeet Thakur

'Ved' actress Jiya Shankar has entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. Watch her speak about how and why she agreed to do the show, the ex-contestants who impressed her the most, how she would react to certain situations in the house and more! Catch the complete interview on mid-day's Youtube channel.

Salman Khan who made a special appearance in 'Ved' co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza Deshmukh, is hosting the show this time around. Speaking about the same, Jiya said, "I am a bit worried about 'Weekend Ka Vaar' but no matter what comes out of him eventually is from Salman sir, so I will only take it positively. Yes, it's the second time that I am part of something that Salman sir is doing."

Speaking about why she decided to take up the offer, the actress revealed, "I was supposed to do a film, that got postponed and I had time. Bigg Boss was offered to me and it was the perfect time for me to say yes to it."

Moving on to her favourite contestants from previous seasons of the show, Jiya admits, "I've never followed the show from start to end so I don't really know what goes around, I've only seen bits and clips. Through all the bits and clips I have watched, Shiv was really good. He was very real and I like the way he portrayed himself in front of people. He was very calm but he also gave it back to people when it was needed. He did not create unnecessary drama for the cameras, which I really hate."

Jiya added that she wasn't worried about her co-contestants on the show. "Whoever I meet will either bring out the best or worst in me," she says with a laugh, adding that she is well prepared for that. Speaking about how she would react to unhygienic contestants on the show she said, "Apna gandh khud saaf karo (clean up your own mess.)"

When quizzed about whether she is prepared for kitchen duty she quipped, "I can cook but if you don't like it, you can cook for yourself."

