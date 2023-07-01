The highlight of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 14th episode was Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's liplock. However, Jad's remark about Akanksha after their kiss upset Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is enraged by Jad Hadid's remark on Akanksha Puri

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt lashes out at Jad Hadid as he calls Akanksha Puri ‘a bad kisser’, on national television x 00:00

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 captured audiences once again with its mix of contentious clashes and exciting activities. The drama and fun on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 hit new heights in the 14th episode, as the contestants took on crazy dares assigned by their other housemates.

Bigg Boss put team black (Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz) against team white (Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan) in a task. As part of the challenge, Avinash Sachdev of team Black challenged Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid of team White to a 30-second kiss. Surprisingly, both Akanksha and Jad elegantly accepted the challenge and locked lips for the specified amount of time, stunning their fellow housemates.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their kiss, Jad Hadid whispered to Avinash Sachdev, "She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." When they heard Jad's remark, Avinash and Falaq burst out laughing. However, Pooja Bhatt, who overheard the conversation, became enraged with Jad. She confronted him and said, "I'm sorry, but you're a b***h if you're saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." Jad answered by telling Pooja that during the kiss, Akanksha was shivering. Pooja then retorted, "Obviously, what would a girl do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? That comment was not in order. I'm sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don't say that."

Jad later defended himself, arguing that his opinion on Akanksha's kissing ability was purely subjective. Pooja Bhatt then said to Jad, "You don't tell us about your opinion, tell her instead." Jad responded to Pooja's argument, "I was not telling you, you overheard."Pooja then called Jad out on his boy talk, saying, "I thought you were a man and not a boy."

For more daily updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned to Midday.