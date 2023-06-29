Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik to enter as a wildcard contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik who became wildly popular with his appearance on Bigg Boss 16 last year will be entering the show

Abdu Rozik, the popular social media sensation, is all set to make an exciting entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, streaming only on JioCinema. Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu is all set to captivate the audience with his presence in the reality show and add a new flavour to the dynamics inside the house. Bigg Boss OTT fans can now enjoy watching him round-the-clock on the live feed available on JioCinema. Get ready to witness Abdu's journey and the surprising moments he brings to Bigg Boss OTT 2 like never before!

Commenting on entering the house, Abdu said, "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?"

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik was recently in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He came to support his friend and Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Shiv Thakre who is a participant on the show. Talking about the same, Shiv told News18, “I feel he always supports me but he is also here for himself. Abdu Rozik is a man. He is not a child. He is here to prove this too. He is anyway always there to support Shiv Thakare. He is here to prove that he can perform any stunt like others."

On the other hand, Rozik will also be making his acting debut on Indian TV with a show titled 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy are seen as the lead pair on the show.

ETimes quoted a source saying, “In the upcoming track, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure)’s daughter Gungun (played by Reeza Choudhary) will be shown celebrating her birthday. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) sends Abdu to kidnap Gungun. It is later revealed that Abdu’s character doesn’t mean to cause any harm to Gungun but is following Damini’s orders for money. Reeza and Abdu will become good friends eventually and the latter will save her from Damini. Abdu will start shooting for this cameo track tomorrow.”