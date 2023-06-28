Taking to Instagram on Monday, Abdu shared a few pictures on his stories on his way back to Mumbai at Dubai airport

Abdu Rozik. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik meets Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor at Dubai airport x 00:00

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, famed for the catchphrase "very chalak bro" met actors Shehnaaz Gill and Shahid Kapoor at Dubai airport.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Abdu shared a few pictures on his stories on his way back to Mumbai at Dubai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a photo with Shahid he wrote, "On my way to Mumbai today."

Abdu wore blue sweatpants and a black t-shirt, that he paired with a black jacket. Shahid, on the other hand, wore a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants with a cap.

Sharing a photo with Shehnaaz he wrote, "Nice to see you sister Mumbai here I come!"

Shehnaaz chose a denim jacket and pants with a black top.

Shehnaaz also reshared the story on her Instagram.

After featuring in Salman's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu gained popularity in India.

He won the public's hearts with his adorable appearance and down-to-earth approach, and he built a deep friendship with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz made her Hindi debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Talking about music, she collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' which took the internet by storm. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever