'Bloody Daddy' Teaser: Shahid Kapoor impresses netizens with his action-hero avatar, fans call him 'Desi John Wick'

The teaser showcases the 'Jersey' actor in a rugged avatar. He is seen in intense action look by fighting multiple goons in a hotel. The video also gave a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty

After the OTT release announcement, the makers of the upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy' unveiled the teaser on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor treated fans with the teaser of his upcoming action thriller and captioned the post, "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema."

As soon as the teaser was released, the netizens chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "John wick vibes."

"Desi John Wick", wrote another fan.

Another commented, "wooooooowwwwwww."

"Teaser is so gooooood. Can't wait to watch the movie already," another read.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai. Talking about the film Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business said, "We have taken a really big special film, with a very big actor, a very big director, spent lots and lots of money on it and we are going to do an OTT release."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Shahid, on the other hand, shared his experience of working with the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director and said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."

The actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast. He said, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorise things really fast, that helped us. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, some came from Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. And they came in and they thought that it is going to be a disaster. But because I have done a lot of dancing I could pick it up really fast."

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Shahid unveiled the first look poster of his film which he captioned, "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon."

'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9 this year.

