Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bloody Daddy Shahid Kapoor delights fans with first look from his next teaser to be out soon

'Bloody Daddy': Shahid Kapoor delights fans with first look from his next, teaser to be out soon!

Updated on: 12 April,2023 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor surprised his fans with a first-look poster from his new venture, 'Bloody Daddy', as he announced his upcoming project to his millions of fans and followers

'Bloody Daddy': Shahid Kapoor delights fans with first look from his next, teaser to be out soon!

(Pics courtesy: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)


After taking the digital space by storm with his maiden web series, 'Farzi', Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is now all set to enthral the audiences with his next project, titled 'Bloody Daddy'.


Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor surprised his fans with a first-look poster from his new venture, 'Bloody Daddy', as he announced his upcoming project to his millions of fans and followers. 



The poster features an intense-looking Shahid Kapoor with a bruised nose and blood stains on his shirt. Dressed in a black suit, Shahid looks even drop-dead dapper as he sports a beard and moustache in the poster. 


'SHAHID KAPOOR IS BLOODY DADDY' reads the first-look poster shared by Shasha.

While sharing the poster, Shahid wrote, "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the movie is directed by ace Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar. 

The movie which marks Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar's first collaboration is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film, 'Nuit Blanche.'

With 'Bloody Daddy', fans will see Shahid Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar of an action hero. 

Besides Shahid, the movie also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. 

Shahid who recently announced the wrap of his untitled next, 'an impossible love story' with Kriti Sanon was last seen in Amazon Prime's much-loved web series, 'Farzi'. 

shahid kapoor ali abbas zafar diana penty sanjay kapoor rajeev khandelwal kriti sanon bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK