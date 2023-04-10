Breaking News
Shehnaaz Gill: 'I was rejected from my first music video, mom said one day you’ll work with Salman Khan'

Updated on: 10 April,2023 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film was launched today.

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pics: Yogesh Shah


Shehnaaz Gill is making her big Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, releasing this Eid. After winning hearts of thousands with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, the Punjabi actress has sealed her spot as one of the most popular TV faces we have today. And now, fans of Shehnaaz will finally get to see her on the big screen, in a commercial Hindi film.


At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz talked about her days of struggle and how her mother had once predicted that she will eventually work with the superstar Salman Khan. "I was rejected from my first music video. I cried a lot. My mom said, one day you will work with Salman Khan in a film. She said it long back, but it has now come true,” Shehnaaz said at the event.



Shehnaaz’s first interaction with Salman Khan was during Bigg Boss 13. The star has been looking out for her during hours of crisis in the aftermath of the death of Sidharth Shukla, who shared a close bond with Shehnaaz. Salman also gave strength to the actress and helped her move on from the grief of losing Sidharth, who passed away after a sudden heart attack in September 2021. And now, Salman, known for launching many new faces in B-Town, has also given Shehnaaz her Bollywood break. 


Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer launch: Salman Khan reveals everyone was against 'Naiyo Lagda', called him 'arrogant'

On April 10, Salman Khan launched the action-packed trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in the presence of director Farhad Samji, and cast members Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Thwe Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has glimpses of family emotions, comedy, romance, drama, music and of course, action. It rides on Salman Khan’s shoulders who has mastered the art of slaying it in the multi-genre format. Within minutes of going live, the trailer became the talk of the town.

 

 

