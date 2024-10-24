The makers of the much-anticipated historical drama Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, which was released in theatres today, unveiled the track Meher yesterday

Arshad Warsi

Listen to this article Arshad Warsi flaunts his moves in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’s latest track Meher x 00:00

The makers of the much-anticipated historical drama Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, which was released in theatres today, unveiled the track Meher yesterday. Rendered by Punjabi music icon Sukhbir, the groovy track sees former choreographer Arshad Warsi—the leading man of the film—put on his dancing shoes to deliver a song that is larger than life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the movie stars Warsi alongside Meher Vij, and offers a riveting narrative set in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The story delves deep into the rise of communal tensions in Punjab at the time while exploring themes of resilience, loyalty, and national integration.

Warsi, known for his compelling performances, takes on a lead role in the film, which promises to highlight the cultural richness of Hindu and Sikh communities amidst political upheavals. The project has been produced by Arbaaz Khan Production and Manish Mishra’s Seamless Picture.