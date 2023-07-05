Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arshad Warsi on Jail If a scene reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit we have to rewrite it

Arshad Warsi on 'Jail': If a scene reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Arshad, who is reuniting with Sanjay in Jail, says director is creating characters distinct from their image in Munna Bhai franchise

Arshad Warsi on 'Jail': If a scene reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it

A still from the film 'Jail'

Listen to this article
Arshad Warsi on 'Jail': If a scene reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it
x
00:00

For years, we’ve all been rooting for a third instalment of the Munna Bhai franchise. While our wish has yet to materialise, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s fans were in for a surprise in January when the two actors announced that they are reuniting for Jail. Months on, Warsi says he shares his fans’ excitement about the Siddhant 
Kumar Sachdev-helmed comedy. “Jail is Munna Bhai-ish in terms of story and content. The movie has heart and a sweet message at its core. The scripting is going on with Siddhant, who is writing it as well,” he shares.  


The film’s first look had Dutt and Warsi’s characters behind bars. Our first thought on seeing it: the lock-up scene from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Warsi admits that the shadow of the much-loved comedy franchise looms large, leaving Jail’s writer-director with the tall order of creating characters that are distinct from Munna Bhai and Circuit. “The challenge lies in Sanju and my characters. When Sanju and I are together, one has to take Munna-Circuit out of the audience’s heads first. That’s why [shaping] the characters is turning out to be a long process. If a scene in Jail reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it,” he emphasises.   


As soon as the script is finalised, the team will take the movie on floors. For a self-confessed “lazy actor”, Warsi is eager to begin work on Jail. “It takes a lot for me to step out of my house and do something that excites me. It has to be worth it. Thankfully, there have been lots of offers,” says the actor, who has Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yash, Akshay Shere’s Bhagwat, and Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline. 


sunil dutt Arshad Warsi bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update munna bhai mbbs lage raho munnabhai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK