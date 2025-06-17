Aruna Irani recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis and how she battled the deadly disease twice. She also revealed that she rejected taking chemotherapy for her treatment since it would lead to a loss of hair, thus hampering her acting career.

Veteran actor Aruna Irani recently made shocking revelations about her health. The actress opened up about facing a major health scare in the past, where she was diagnosed with breast cancer twice. Notably, both times, she chose to battle the deadly disease privately without the media glare. She also revealed that she denied taking chemotherapy after her diagnosis since she was afraid of working without hair.

Aruna Irani opens up about her breast cancer diagnosis

During a recent chat with Lehren, Aruna recalled how she sensed something was not right while she was shooting. The actress shared, "Aise hi ek din shooting kar rahi thi, pata nahi mujhe kaise pata laga par maine bola ‘Mujhe kuch lag raha hai’ (One day, I was shooting as usual. I don't know how, but I just felt something and said, 'I feel like something's wrong')."

She then consulted a doctor, who told her that she had a lump in her breast; however, it was minor. She insisted on having it removed immediately despite its size. Back then, the doctors recommended chemotherapy; however, the actor declined, fearing it would affect her appearance due to loss of hair and impact her acting career. She revealed, "Then the doctor said you will have to take a pill, and I chose that as I was working. How would I shoot if I lose my hair?"

Aruna Irani's second battle with cancer

Aruna further revealed that her cancer returned in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, the 78-year-old decided to follow the doctor's advice and undergo chemotherapy. Regretting her decision of rejecting chemo the first time, she shared, “Meri hi galti thi, as pehle maine chemotherapy nahi lee this (It was my fault because I did not opt for chemotherapy the first time). This time around, I took it."

She reveals that by then, chemotherapy had become more advanced. Although Aruna experienced hair loss, it eventually grew back with time. She says, “Still, you lose a bit of your hair, but woh jaldi aa bhi jaate hai (it grows back quickly)." Apart from cancer, Aruna was also diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 60. In addition to her battle with cancer, Aruna was diagnosed with diabetes at 60. At one point, the doctors also informed her that her kidneys had failed.