Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi poses with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan, see pics

Updated on: 03 April,2024 10:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Sussane Khan and Larissa Bonesi

The reports of Aryan Khan dating Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi took the internet by storm, making everyone go crazy. Netizens now want to know everything about Aryan Khan’s alleged love affair. Now, it has been found out that Aryan’s alleged girlfriend, Larissa, is a good friend of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussane Khan.


Soon after the reports of Aryan dating Larissa took over the internet, Sussane shared a series of pictures with the Brazilian actress from their getaway for a dream campaign. Dropping a cute selfie with Larissa, Sussane wrote, “Sunshine in human form, a real Goddess you are @suzkr” (accompanied by pink and star emojis). "I am so glad to meet you, and what a pleasure to shoot something insanely beautiful together" (accompanied by a butterfly emoji).


Replying to Sussane’s post, Larissa wrote, “You are a shiny disco ball and a beautiful angel wrapped into 1” (accompanied by smiling red-heart emojis). "Sooooo happy meeting you!!!"


In yet another photo, the two friends were seen striking a pose for the camera. While sharing the pic, Hrithik’s ex-wife wrote, “Beauty is what Beauty does. @larissabonesi” (accompanied by orange heart emojis). "I have not met a person like this in a very long time." In response, Larissa wrote, “Ahhh my gorgeous @suzkr” (Accompanied by yellow, eye holding tears, star, and sunflower emoji). "I am missing you so much already!!"

Larissa on the work front:

Larissa is known for her appearances in movies like Go Goa Gone, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, and John Abraham and Akshay Kumar’s Desi Boyz's special number, Subah Hone Na De, among others.

Aryan Khan on the work front:

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he had completed writing his first project, which he will also be directing.

Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he had wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project, which he will also be directing. Details about Aryan's directorial debut show are still awaited. Reportedly, the show has been titled 'Stardom'. However, an official announcement regarding the star cast of the show from the makers is still awaited.

