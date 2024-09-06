Several filmmakers are said to be keen to make a big-ticket movie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. The young star kid is currently gearing up for his debut directorial and will discuss potential acting opportunities wit his father after his show's release

Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan

Even as Aryan Khan is readying his directorial debut, Stardom, for an OTT release, several filmmakers are said to be keen to make a big-ticket movie with him. Rumours are rife that some of the ace producers and directors have sounded off his superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan about their eagerness to launch the young Khan as an actor. It is also being said that those who have met him believe he has it in him to follow into SRK’s footsteps and become the next big thing. While the superstar’s filmmaker-friends like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reportedly offered to direct Aryan’s debut film, buzz is also that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached the Khans with an epic subject. However, the youngster is focusing all his energy on his maiden directorial venture. It is said that only when he is through with the web series, he will discuss with his superstar-dad whether he should explore acting. Insiders maintain that Aryan has always been inclined towards filmmaking—something that SRK had spoken about during the release of Zero (2018). At the same time, he had also shared that daughter Suhana was preparing for an acting career. After foraying into the movies with The Archies (2023), she is now prepping for her big-screen debut, King, with her superstar father. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action thriller is now slated to go on floors this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

New strategy

Aamir Khan is looking to bring about a change in the movie business. Contrary to the common notion of box-office numbers setting a benchmark for digital rights, Aamir is reportedly discussing with his production partners the idea of selling the satellite and digital rights after audiences experience the movie in cinemas. Moreover, with no mention of satellite and digital partners in the opening credits, the actor-filmmaker’s idea is to convey to cinegoers that his movies are available only on the big screen. However, it remains to be seen if Aamir will kickstart his new strategy with his upcoming offering, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Huma joins the crime series

The third season of the International Emmy Award-winning Indian web series Delhi Crime has got more exciting. Huma Qureshi is the latest addition to the cast of the crime drama. While details of her role are being kept under wraps, sources tell us that the actor plays a critical role in the narrative. Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, leading the investigation of yet another heinous crime in the national capital. The series also sees Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain reprising their characters. It is being said that the cops will investigate a human trafficking case this time around. Tanuj Chopra, who directed the second edition, helms the new season too.

Sharvari’s iconic inspiration

Dance is a passion for Sharvari, who is currently working on her next, director Shiv Rawail’s Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. The Vedaa actor shares that music instantly makes her feet move. “Growing up, I became a super filmi kid. I used to imagine myself as a Bollywood heroine, wearing a chiffon saree, running through mustard fields and dancing to the beautiful songs from our movies,” Sharvari confesses. The Munjya actor adds, “I’m hugely inspired by the leading ladies who have danced their way into the hearts of people. Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif have left a legacy for actors like me to be inspired constantly.”

Readying for 2025 release

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi, will not be Akshay Kumar’s only courtroom drama releasing next year. The superstar will also have the C Sankaran Nair biopic arriving in cinemas in the first half of 2025. The Karan Johar production, based on the book, The Case That Shook The Empire—One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Insiders swear that the historical courtroom drama marks one of Akki’s finest performances. Director Karan Singh Tyagi has completed filming and post-production is underway.. The makers are expected to announce the title and the release plans in the coming weeks.

Fahadh, Imtiaz to team up

Fahadh Faasil, a name to reckon with in the south movie industry, is set to foray into Bollywood next. The actor is said to be in advanced talks with Imtiaz Ali for his next directorial venture. The Amar Singh Chamkila maker is currently finalising the screenplay of his new romantic saga. “Imtiaz is impressed by Fahadh’s range as an actor and feels that he is not only right for the male lead, but will also bring novelty with his persona and performance,” says a source. The actor bonded well with the filmmaker and is excited to collaborate with him. Fahadh will next be seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, and Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Reality bytes

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula has reportedly been signed on for Karan Johar’s new show, The Traitors. An adaptation of the popular American reality series, it revolves around a group of contestants who must perform some challenging tasks while attempting to uncover the identities of the secret ‘traitors’ in their midst. The participants will also have to vote out the ‘faithfuls’, adding to the high-stakes atmosphere of mistrust and paranoia. While the names of other contestants are not known at this point in time, it will be interesting to see Anshula venture into showbiz.