×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > As storm rages over The Kashmir Files X on his luggage upsets Vivek Agnihotri

As storm rages over 'The Kashmir Files', 'X' on his luggage upsets Vivek Agnihotri

Updated on: 29 November,2022 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Vivek Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' is in the middle of controversy triggered by the Israeli filmmaker and jury chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, has slammed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, after he discovered that his luggage was marked with an 'X'

As storm rages over 'The Kashmir Files', 'X' on his luggage upsets Vivek Agnihotri

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Vivek Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' is in the middle of controversy triggered by the Israeli filmmaker and jury chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, has slammed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, after he discovered that his luggage was marked with an 'X' at the Mumbai airport. 


Also Read: He himself is vulgar and an opportunist, says Anupam Kher about IFFI jury head



The director took to Twitter and shared his concern with the minister, saying, "Dear @JM_Scindia ji, Please stop this pathetic system of marking bags at Mumbai airport with an 'X' made with chalk." He then added that how this practice projects India in a bad light globally as fliers from all over the world see their luggage on the conveyor belt marked with an 'X'.

Agnihotri tweeted that this was "very bad etiquette" and showed India as a "primitive and uncivilised country specially when PM @narendramodi is talking about making India a global leader". What 'The Kashmir Files' helmer may not have known is that cross-marking luggage at airports is a worldwide practice because all bags are X-rayed by Customs authorities before they are released into the conveyor belts.


Also Read: Anupam Kher opens up on row over IFFI jury head's take on 'The Kashmir Files'

Usually, heavier-than-usual bags are singled out because the authorities may suspect that they have dutiable items that have not been declared by the persons to whom the bag belong.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vivek agnihotri anupam kher the kashmir files bollywood bollywood gossips bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK