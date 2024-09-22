Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree 2 is all set to inaugurate the Rs 600 cr club at the box office. Ahead of it, the actress defined what success means to her

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, a well-established star in Hindi cinema. With her performance in her latest release, Stree 2, Shraddha has shattered numerous box office records and further solidified her list of hits, establishing ‘Stree’ as one of the biggest franchise films in Hindi cinema. However, in a recent media interview with Femina, Shraddha opened up about her idea of success, that goes beyond box office numbers and accolades. For her, success encompasses a broader and more personal spectrum.

“For me, success is not defined by conventional measures. At this moment, as I speak with you, it’s about savouring a delicious meal, cherishing moments with my family, and nurturing meaningful relationships,” Shraddha shared. Discussing her holistic approach to success, she continued, “To me, true success means having loved ones close, enjoying restful sleep, thriving in my work, balancing life, and being mentally at peace.”

“It’s amazing to see my dad and aunt still giving their all, never getting complacent – that’s deeply inspiring to me. Their generation approached their careers with a level of commitment that I truly admire,” Shraddha added, expressing her admiration for her family's dedication and work ethic. “My dad’s stories remind me not to take anything for granted, and that keeps me grounded,” she concluded.

Stree 2 to become first film to enter 600 cr club in India

This comes as Stree 2 inches closer to the Rs 600 cr mark at the box office. It will be the first Indian film to enter the 600 cr club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to share the latest box office collections of the film.

#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Will be the FIRST #Hindi film to cross the monumental ₹ 600 cr milestone TODAY [Sunday] in #India [NBOC].



HINDI films that started the prestigious Clubs [NBOC - #India biz]...

⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: #Ghajini [2008]

⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: #3Idiots [2009]

⭐️ ₹ 300 cr:… pic.twitter.com/kONILRcIk3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2024

'Stree 2' earned a remarkable Rs 453.60 crore net in its second week alone. Despite facing competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa', the film quickly established itself as the audience's favourite.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.