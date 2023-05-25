Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, marries Kolkata-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi had a quiet wedding with Rupali Barua on May 25. He called it an extraordinary feeling to be marrying at this stage in his life

National Award-winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot for a second time. On Thursday, he had a small intimate wedding with Rupali Barua, a fashion entrepreneur in Kolkata. the 60-year-old actor, who has starred in films across industries like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and more, was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua. The actor has been a part of popular films like Soldier, Ziddi, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and has also acted in web series such as Pitchers S2, Rana Naidu and Trial by Fire.

Vidyarthi has found love again with Rupali, who is from Guwahati and is associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata, reported Times of India. The couple had a registry marriage on May 25, in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding took place at a Kolkata club on Thursday.

The Drohkaal actor called getting married at this stage an extraordinary feeling. "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," said Vidyarthi.

When asked how did the two of them meet, Vidyarthi chuckled and said that it was a long story. However, Rupali added, "We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.” Talking about what drew her to the actor, she said, "He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with."

Rupali, who is from Assam, wore a traditional mekhala chador for the wedding, which matched Ashish’s white and gold mundu from Kerala. A photo from the actor’s marriage has been doing rounds on the internet.

Besides acting in several films and OTT projects, Ashish Vidyarthi is also an avid food blogger. He regularly shares videos of his food-tasting experiences in various eating joints around the country.

He won the National Award for his role in the 1994 film Drohkaal. Some of his most remarkable Hindi films include 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.