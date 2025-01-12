Breaking News
Ashutosh Gowariker turns presenter for Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Bengali period drama 'Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan'

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Ashutosh Gowariker backs filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee to make his Bengali period drama accessible to a pan-India audience

(From left) Ashutosh Gowariker, Rukmini Maitra, Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Inspired by National Award-winning director Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Bengali period drama Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has decided to come onboard as presenter. The Jodha Akbar (2008) filmmaker, who caught Mukherjee’s film at a private screening in Mumbai, says he was egged on to give a boost to the kind of regional cinema that the latter was crafting. 


Asserting that presenting stories from across India benefits individuals of every generation, Gowariker says, “Bringing to the big screen the magic of what transpired in Bengal’s theatres during their golden era is beneficial for every generation. Ram Kamal Mukherjee needs to be praised. His direction is poignant and adds depth and sensitivity to theatre thespian Binodini Dasi’s remarkable life. I’m glad that Ram Kamal did not succumb to what the market dictates while narrating this epic. It is pure.” Heaping praise on actor Rukmini Maitra’s portrayal of Binodini, he calls the film a “heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Indian theatre and its unsung heroes.”


Mukherjee is grateful for Gowariker’s unwavering support and adds that as presenter, the latter may host a “special screening in Mumbai after the national release of the film on January 24.” Backed by Bengal actor Dev Adhikari and Prateek Chakravorty, the movie also stars Rahul Bose and Chandan Roy Sanyal. It tells the story of Binodini Dasi, a young girl from Kolkata’s red light area, who achieves immense fame as a theatre artiste.


