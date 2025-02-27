Breaking News
Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark to tie the knot with Niyati Kanakia in a grand wedding on March 2

Updated on: 27 February,2025 03:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The much-anticipated wedding of Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia is slated to be a grand affair held on March 2 in Mumbai, bringing together the film and business fraternities in a union of love, legacy, and tradition

Ashutosh Gowariker, Konark Gowariker with Niyati Kanakia

Celebrations are in full swing in the Gowariker households as filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, is all set to marry Niyati Kanakia, daughter of real estate magnate Raseh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders. The much-anticipated wedding is slated to be a grand affair held on March 2 in Mumbai, bringing together the film and business fraternities in a union of love, legacy, and tradition. 


About Ashutosh Gowariker’s son's wedding


The wedding is expected to be a star-studded and mega celebration, with close friends and family from both the film and corporate worlds coming together to bless the couple. With grand festivities planned, the event will surely be a memorable affair, blending love, tradition, and the promise of new beginnings—both in matrimony and cinema.


Konark Gowariker’s work front

Known for his cinematic masterpieces like 'Lagaan,' 'Swades,' and 'Jodhaa Akbar,' Ashutosh Gowariker has carved a niche in Indian cinema with his visionary storytelling. Now, his son Konark is set to take forward this legacy, as he is all set to step into the world of filmmaking. Having studied the craft extensively and worked closely behind the scenes, Konark has been nurturing his passion for cinema, gearing up to make his mark in the industry.

Academy to host special screening of Jodhaa Akbar 

Jodhaa Akbar’, which starred  Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, clocked 17 years of its release earlier this month. On the occasion, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it is set to hold a special screening of the film in March.
 
It tells the epic tale of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s union with Rajput princess Jodhabai, brought to life by the stellar performances of Hrithik and Aishwarya. Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with Gowariker’s masterful storytelling, made Jodhaa Akbar an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The Academy recently featured Aishwarya Rai’s exquisite wedding lehenga from the film in its Color in Motion exhibition, curated by renowned costume designer Neeta Lulla. 

‘Jodhaa Akbar’ is known for its breathtaking cinematography, intricate costumes, and an unforgettable soundtrack. The film transcended borders, bringing Indian cinema to the global stage. The film’s grand scale and powerful performances cemented Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s stature as Bollywood icons while showcasing the richness of India’s historical narratives.

