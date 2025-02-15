Jodhaa Akbar completes 17 years of release today. The film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead

Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Jodhaa Akbar marks 17 glorious years since its release in 2008. A sweeping historical romance, the film tells the epic tale of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s union with Rajput princess Jodhabai, brought to life by the stellar performances of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with Gowariker’s masterful storytelling, made Jodhaa Akbar an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The Academy to host Jodhaa Akbar

Adding to the film’s legacy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently featured Aishwarya Rai’s exquisite wedding lehenga from the film in its Color in Motion exhibition, curated by renowned costume designer Neeta Lulla. This recognition underscores the film’s enduring impact on Indian cinema and its artistic contributions. Now, taking this honor a step further, the Academy is set to host a special screening of Jodhaa Akbar in Los Angeles in March 2025, celebrating its lasting influence on global audiences.

Known for its breathtaking cinematography, intricate costumes, and an unforgettable soundtrack, Jodhaa Akbar transcended borders, bringing Indian cinema to the global stage. The film’s grand scale and powerful performances cemented Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s stature as Bollywood icons while showcasing the richness of India’s historical narratives.

Ashutosh Gowariker on Jodhaa Akbar screening

Reflecting on the milestone, director Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his deep gratitude: “On this 17th Anniversary of Jodhaa Akbar, I’m filled with immense gratitude for the audiences, that have kept it in their memory and continue to express their love for it. The film’s journey—from its release to now being honoured with a special screening at the Academy—is an acknowledgment of the artistic contribution of everyone involved. The appreciation Jodhaa Akbar continues to receive is truly humbling, and I’m thrilled to see it resonate with audiences worldwide. This screening at the Academy is not just a celebration of the film but also of the rich cultural heritage it represents.”

As Jodhaa Akbar completes 17 years, its timeless story, grand vision, and cinematic brilliance continue to captivate audiences. The Academy’s upcoming screening serves as a well-deserved tribute to the film’s legacy and a testament to the ever-growing global footprint of Indian cinema.