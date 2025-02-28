Ashutosh Rana met Guru Premanand Maharaj and was seen introducing himself in front of everyone and was later seen seeking his blessings

In Pic: Ashutosh Rana met Guru Premanand Maharaj

Actor Ashutosh Rana is enjoying all the praise for his recently released film Chhaava. The period drama, which follows the story of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, features Ashutosh Rana in a crucial role. Ashutosh Rana, known for his strong writing, visited spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. The video of his interaction with Premanand Maharaj has been going viral on social media. The actor was seen introducing himself in front of everyone and was later seen seeking his blessings.

Ashutosh Rana met guru Premanand Maharaj

In the video, Ashutosh said in Hindi, “My name is Ashutosh Rana. My Gurudev was Dattadev Shastri. I had this long-standing wish, ever since I heard about you, to develop faith and devotion towards bhajan.”

He went on to add, “Ek baar aapki drishti padh jaayegi toh sanitize ho jayenge (I wanted to meet you for a long time).” Further, when the guru told him that if the heart is healthy but the body is ill, it is still okay, Ashutosh replied, "Maharaj ji, aap to param suvasth (healthy) lag rahe hain." To this, the guru shared that he has to undergo dialysis daily.

A team member also shared that the actor always checks in on the guru’s health. Ashutosh playfully remarked that after seeing him so fit, he might stop asking, leaving the guru in fits of laughter.

Netizens react to sweet interaction

As this video of Ashutosh meeting guru Premanand Maharaj goes viral, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “"What a humble nature of Ashutosh ji ❤️❤️—introducing himself as the introduction of his Guru, nothing of himself.” “Ashutosh Rana is very down to earth personality.. very much connected with his roots,” while another fan wrote. A third user shared, “Aashutosh ji ko mai swabhiman se dekh rahi hu bahut hi acchey insaan”. One user said, “May your health be with the grace of Radharani. May your Amritwani pave the way for the world”

Ashutosh Rana on the work front

On the work front, Ashutosh Rana was recently seen in Loveyapa, Chhaava & Kaushaljis vs Kaushal. He has quite an interesting lineup in the kitty, including War 2 & Alpha.