Chhaava to now speak Telugu

Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The makers dropped a poster featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with a caption announcing that the film is now set to release in Telugu on "popular demand."

Chhaava to now speak Telugu

Chhaava poster

 Actor Vicky Kaushal's starrer period drama 'Chhaava' is making waves across India and amid its success in the Hindi-speaking regions, the film is now all set to release in Telugu. The production company, Maddock, on Wednesday took to their Instagram account to share the news with fans.


The makers dropped a poster featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with a caption announcing that the film is now set to release in Telugu on "popular demand."


"The epic tale of India's courageous son, #Chhaava, is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions," they wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has performed phenomenally at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on Thursday, thanks to a strong showing during the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday on Wednesday.

Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: CHHAAVA IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD-HOLDING IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, tells the compelling story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also seeing increased footfall mid-week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

