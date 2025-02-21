Vicky Kaushal likely to recite Marathi poem at Shivaji Park

The actor is likely to recite a Marathi poem at the event, an MNS leader told mid-day on the condition of anonymity

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon have one thing in common with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Kaushal, who has received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the Hindi historical epic Chhaava, will share the stage with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Divas on February 27.

In 2007, during a Marathi book festival organised by the MNS chief at Shivaji Park, Tendulkar, the chief guest, recited a poem in honour of his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, a well-known Marathi poet and novelist.

Political parties and leaders are eager to associate themselves with Kaushal, who gained prominence after the release of the 2019 Hindi film Uri: The Surgical Strike and whose popularity has skyrocketed thanks to Chhaava, one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.