In Pic: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj. Now, with everyone praising Vicky's performance as Chhaava, his house help, Asha Tai, decided to perform an evil eye removal ritual on the actor. Vicky Kaushal himself took to his Instagram and shared a video of his house help performing the ritual on him.

Vicky Kaushal’s house help performs evil eye removal ritual

In the clip that Vicky shared on his Instagram account, the actor can be seen standing at the door while Asha Tai finishes the ritual. While sharing the video, the actor attached a sweet caption that reads, "Asha Tai has seen me grow… in height and in life, both. Yesterday she saw Chhaava and insisted… ‘Ubhe rahan, nazar utraichi aahe tumchi’ [in Marathi] … This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from an abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life! (sic)"

As Vicky shared the video, fans and friends from the industry started reacting to it. Rapper Badshah, while reacting to it, shared, "You, sir, deserve every bit of it." Ayushmann Khurrana, while sharing his reaction to the video, wrote, "Beautiful" (red heart and folded hands emoji). A fan, while reacting to it, wrote, "ASHA TAI DOING EXACTLY WHAT EACH ONE OF US WANTS TO DO AT THE MOMENT 😭❤️ RAJEEE! May Mahadev bless you with all that your heart desires." Another one commented, "You are amazing and outstanding. The best actor of this era that we have. Can’t wait to watch more of your movies and your versatile acting skills."

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing well at the box office since its release on February 14.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, it portrays the extraordinary life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal's performance as the Maratha ruler received widespread acclaim. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.