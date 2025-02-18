The video of a Nagpur man on horseback at Chhaava screening has left netizens baffled with some saying how even food is not allowed inside a cinema hall, but a horse is!

A still from Chhaava

Watch! Man arrives on horseback in Nagpur theatre for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, video goes viral

After Vicky Kaushal shared a video of fans pouring milk on his Chhaava poster, a new video has surfaced on social media, which shows a man dressed up as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj arriving on horseback in Nagpur theatre to watch the film. The video has left netizens baffled with some saying how even food is not allowed inside a cinema hall, but a horse is! The man in question can be seen chanting “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.” Watch the clip below.

Netizens react to man on horseback in Nagpur theatre

One user wrote on X, “You have to learn from Indians how to make something cringe and embarrassing.”

“And we can't even carry a water bottle,” rued another.

One user commented, “This is crazy marketing! Who is the agency, kudos for being so original.”

“Marathi cinema releases these types of films every year, but this doesn’t happen,” wrote one user.

One user weighed in, “This is all PR you cannot bring a horse inside a theater without permission & theatre vale will not give permission to any aira gaira.”

Chhaava crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

Chhaava, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman. It briefly courted controversy for its lezim sequence which was eventually removed by the makers following protests.