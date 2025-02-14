Katrina Kaif commended Vicky Kaushal's efforts to transform for Chhaava to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Here's what she wrote on Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Chhaava screening Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif reviews husband Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: ‘You are a chameleon, I'm so proud of you’ x 00:00

As Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava finally hit the theatres, the film has been garnering rave reviews for its intense sequences. Heaping praise is also the actor’s wife Katrina Kaif, who took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for the entire team. She commended his efforts to transform to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Katrina Kaif’s review for Chhaava

Katrina Kaif wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I'm in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

Praising hubby Vicky Kaushal, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress added, "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…"

Katrina Kaif concluded, "#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when the romance started brewing between them.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the drama, whereas Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai.

Produced by Maddock Films, "Chhaava" also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman.