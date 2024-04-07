Breaking News
From myth to mastery

Updated on: 07 April,2024 05:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Shahid kicks off prep for his role as an immortal warrior in Ashwatthama—The Saga Continues

Shahid Kapoor

He is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming role in the mythological drama Ashwatthama–The Saga Continues. While his physical prep for the role is going on, Shahid Kapoor is spending the rest of his time learning about his character, which spans thousands of years. He has delved into a plethora of books on mythology to gain a better understanding of the psyche and essence of the warrior, son of Dronacharya, who was cursed with immortality.


Shahid has been reading ancient texts and modern interpretations to explore the depths of Ashwatthama’s legend,” informs a source, adding that the actor is also going through rigorous training to breathe life into the role. “Recognising the need for agility and strength for the complex stunts required in the high-octane action sequences, Shahid has dedicated himself to intensive workouts and martial arts training. [He has been] mastering intricate fight choreography and honing his reflexes.”


The pan-India film, which will also release on Prime Video, helmed by Kannada director Sachin B Ravi and produced by Vashu, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, sees Ashwatthama facing challenges of modernity against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. 


