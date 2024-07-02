At Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's simple wedding, 'chanting of mantras amalgamated with the sound of the azaan'; see new video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's common friend shared an inside video from the couple's happy wedding and penned a note describing their ceremony

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23. The couple had an intimate ceremony at the 'Dabangg' actress' Mumbai home. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Earlier, the couple had shared a video from their wholesome ceremony which saw their friends pull their leg as they registered their marriage under the Special Marriages Act. Now, the couple's common friend Prachi Mishra Raghavendra shared a video on her Instagram feed which gives a glimpse into their wedding ceremony and the wedding party that was hosted at the Bastian on the same day.

Along with the heartwarming video, she wrote, "In the age where every single detail of the Big Day is outsourced. We received a surprise in the form of a voice message and video call, both of which emphasized that Sona and Zahir, the callers (now Man and Wife) are getting married and we should dress to impress! Everything was so personal like old times! We were ladke wale a night before the wedding and chilled with the groom and during the rituals we were ladki wale! Kafi party badli humne (We changed our parties too frequent)!"

Prachi continued, "The media had their considerable share of speculation but our blockbuster Jodi were unaffected and focused on how all their guest can feel at home. The marriage began with a civil ceremony followed by the Hindu custom of Kanyadan (bride's parents giving away their daughter to the groom). This essential ceremony became even more holy when the chanting of the mantras divinely amalgamated with the sound of the Azaan from the mosque."

She signed off the post with these words, "Love conquers all" only read and heard but looking at you guys it made us believe as well. We are grateful to be a part of this. Wishing you both a very happy and blissful life together. May God protect both of you from all the Buri Nazar!" Take a look at the video here:

Inside Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding:

Dressed in a white vintage saree which was worn by her mother Poonam Sinha at her own wedding, Sonakshi made for a beautiful and happy bride. The short video gives a glimpse into the happy ceremony as the couple took each others names and became lawfully wedded husband and wife.

