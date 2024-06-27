Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make first public appearance together since wedding, watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted in public for the first time since their wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23. Their wedding captured a lot of attention. Despite rumors and secrecy surrounding their journey to marriage, the couple did indeed tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony. Videos from their grand reception quickly went viral, captivating millions of viewers.

For their latest outing on Wednesday evening, Sonakshi and Zaheer picked a restaurant in Mumbai. Sonakshi looked beautiful in a red silk dress, paired with heels and a shiny white clutch. Zaheer wore a white shirt with black leaf patterns. The couple posed for pictures outside the restaurant, smiling for the cameras. Afterward, they went inside, hugged a close relative, and Zaheer touched the feet of an elder as a sign of respect.

Shatrughan Sinha silences the haters

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple got married in a private ceremony at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment. Their interfaith marriage led to a lot of negative comments on social media leading to the couple switching off comments on Instagram under their wedding picture posts.

Now, Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of his daughter and son-in-law against the hate comments and trolling. The negativity was not limited to social media as some people organized protest march in Shatrughan Sinha's native state of Bihar The protesters termed the interfaith marriage ‘love jihad’ and asked Sonakshi not to visit the state capital. The protest was arranged by a fringe organization called Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, which also asked the veteran actor to change the names of his son, Luv and Kussh.

Speaking to Times Now, Shatrughan said, “Anand Bakshi saab has written about such professional protestors, ‘Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, ‘Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).’ My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.”

He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say)”.