Zaheer Iqbal gifts Rs 2 crore car as wedding gift to wife Sonakshi Sinha - watch video

Updated on: 25 June,2024 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple made a grand entrance at their wedding reception in the same car, with Zaheer being chivalrous and opening the door for his bride.

Zaheer Ibal, Sonakshi Sinha Pic/Yogen Shah

Doting husband Zaheer Iqbal has reportedly gifted his wife Sonakshi Sinha a swanky set of wheels post wedding. The actor reportedly shelled out a whopping amount of Rs crore to purchase a BMW i7 electric luxury sedan which costs a little over Rs 2 crore, as per its on-road price in Mumbai. The couple made a grand entrance at their wedding reception in the same car, with Zaheer being chivalrous and opening the door for his bride. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi could be seen sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun. For glam, the new bride in town opted for a heavy makeup look and winged eyeliner. She flaunted her look with sindoor. The groom Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife Sonakshi held him close. The couple happily posed as man and wife for the paparazzi at the wedding reception.

Talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai on June 23. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’.

(With inputs from ANI)

