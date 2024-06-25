Sonakshi Sinha plants kiss of love on Zaheer Iqbal's forehead in new pics from wedding reception

Sonakshi Sinha has now shared a set of pictures from her dreamy wedding reception. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing for cute photos.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony with their friends and family present to witness this beautiful moment in their lives. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception where the entire Bollywood turned out to bless them. For the reception, Sonakshi opted for a stunning red saree while Zaheer chose a white outfit. Sonakshi has now shared a set of pictures from their dreamy wedding reception.

In the pictures, the couple is seen posing for cute photos. Sonakshi Sinha captioned the photos, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for.”

“If this is not divine intervention… we don't know what is… We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us,” she further wrote.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor wore a Raw Mango Chand Buta Varanasi silk brocade saree with weightless ornamentation through motifs of chand buti or the crescent moon, drawn from the brand’s textile archives from the late 18th century. According to the label’s website, it costs around Rs 79,800.

Sonakshi accessorized her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. She styled her hair in a bun adorned with a garland of jasmine. For makeup, the new bride opted for a heavy look with winged eyeliner and showcased her look with sindoor.

Meanwhile, the groom Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife Sonakshi held him close.

When announcing their wedding, Sinha and Zaheer wrote in a joint post, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”