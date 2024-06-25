It's ‘Mirzapur’ that has transformed us into stars. After season 1, the reaction I received from fans, especially women, took me by surprise

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Pic/Yogen Shah

Tracks that got Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and their celebrity guests grooving all night Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot on Sunday night in an intimate ceremony, delighted guests with their dance performances at their star-studded reception. The couple danced to popular songs such as 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', 'Chikni Kamar', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', and 'Afreen'.

The reception was held at Bastian, a restaurant on Linking Road, Mumbai, known for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine. Sonakshi looked stunning in a custom red 'chand boota' brocade sari by Raw Mango, while Zaheer, dressed in all white, radiated happiness.

A video from the event shows the couple dancing enthusiastically to 'Afreen', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', and 'Chikni Kamar'. During the cake-cutting ceremony, Sonakshi wore a bright red Anarkali kurta, complete with sindoor and bangles. They also grooved to Sonakshi's debut film song, 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from the film 'Dabangg', which starred Salman Khan alongside her. Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, sporting an electric-blue jacket, received joyful exclamations and requests for a performance. He delighted the crowd by performing his track 'Angrezi Beat'.

The reception was attended by numerous celebrities, including Saira Banu, Rekha, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi's 'Heeramandi' co-star and fiance, and South Indian star Siddharth. Other 'Heeramandi' actresses at the event included Richa Chadha (with Ali Fazal) and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Early arrivals included Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who played Cupid for the newlyweds. Additional guests included Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Kajol.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', had been dating for the past seven years. Zaheer made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film, 'Notebook', where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

