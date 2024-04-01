Athiya Shetty posts childhood picture, netizens ask if pregnancy rumour is true

Amid rumours of pregnancy, Athiya Shetty took to social media to share a childhood picture. The post only led to further speculations of Athiya and KL Rahul expecting their first kid

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', shared a throwback picture of herself on social media on Monday. However, the picture attracted the curiosity of the netizens as many of them inquired about the arrival of her baby.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a childhood picture of herself. The monochromatic picture shows the actress screaming. Athiya wrote in the caption, "Cute but scorpio".

Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty wrote in the comments, "This is what I have had to deal with for 28 years."

While members of the fraternity reacted to the cutesy picture, the netizens were in the mood to dig more into the news of her baby's arrival.

Recently, the actress's father, Suniel Shetty, who serves as a judge on the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane', said that hopefully in the next season of the show, he will walk onto the stage as a grandfather.

Picking on the same, netizens took to the comments section of Athiya's post.

One user wrote, "Cchota king aane waala hai (younger king is set to arrive)".

Another wrote, "I think Athiya is pregnant."

Actress Malvika Mohanan reacted to the post with a laugh.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and Rahul had visited Thailand to celebrate New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple went on to make waves as they continued posting cute comments on each other Instagram posts and shared pictures of each other on their birthdays.

When Suniel Shetty heap praised for his son-in-law

In an interview with Mid-day some time ago, the veteran actor said some of the most beautiful things about his son-in-law.

When asked what he would warn KL Rahul about, Suniel said, "Don’t be such a beautiful human being, that we seem inferior in front of you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you. That’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya you are blessed. I tell her she is blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child… My mother, wife, sister, sisters-in-law are all obsessed with him."