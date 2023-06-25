Athiya Shetty ook to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her vacation to the fullest

Picture Courtesy/Athiya Shetty's Instagram account

Listen to this article Athiya Shetty shares a glimpse from her Sweden Diaries x 00:00

Actor Athiya Shetty on Friday shared a couple of pictures from her Sweden Diaries.

Athiya took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her vacation to the fullest.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Recently, Athiya issued a statement after an alleged video of her and her husband KL Rahul from a club, believed to be a strip club, went viral.

The video shows KL having a good time with friends, while skimpily-clad women are dancing on the tables in London.

The clip elicited negative reactions from netizens. Many called out KL for having fun despite an injury that led to him pulling out of the recent World Test Championship final.

Shutting down the trolls, Athiya, in her statement, wrote, "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love."

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

"The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives and family members. Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well," they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever